Karachi Kings qualify for PSL 2018 play-offs

Observer Report

Dubai

Helped by Usman Shinwari’s brilliant death bowling and Islamabad United resting their key players, Karachi Kings defeated the capital city side by seven wickets in the final match of the group stage of the Pakistan Super League 2018 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

With that victory, the Kings qualified for the PSL 2018 play-offs and ended expansion franchise Multan Sultans’ hopes of going through.

The game was of little importance to Islamabad as they had already qualified for the play-offs as the top team of the group stages. The Kings and Multan Sultans hopes, however, depended on which way the game went.

The equation for the Kings was simple: win and go through. A defeat would’ve meant that it all came down to how their run rate compared with the Sultans’. United rested in-form trio of Luke Ronchi, Samit Patel and Mohammad Sami, whereas the Kings were without their concussed captain Imad Wasim, who had been advised rest. Stand-in Karachi captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field first.