Karachi Kings ‘hit the ground running’ ahead of first PSL8 match

KARACHI – With Pakistan Super League around the corner, the Karachi Kings squad was seen practicing and gearing up ahead of the first match of the country’s flagship cricket tournament.

Imad Wasim-led squad will be looking to bounce back after meager performance in the last year’s PSL.

Pictures shared by the official Twitter of Karachi Kings show the squad undergoing their training session with some warm-up routines at National Stadium Karachi. The franchise, with their full-strength squad in presence, sweat it out; Mohammad Amir, Mir Hamza, Aamir Yamin, and Mohammad Umar were spotted at the ground.

Karachi Kings skipper, Sharjeel Khan did knocking near the boundary line whereas also did batting in the nets.

Karachi Kings schedule

14th Feb: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi (National Bank Cricket Arena 7:00 PM)

16th Feb: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United (National Bank Cricket Arena 7:00 PM)

18th Feb: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators (National Bank Cricket Arena 7:00 PM)

19th Feb: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars (National Bank Cricket Arena 7:00 PM)

22nd Feb: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans (Multan Cricket Stadium 6:00 PM)

26th Feb: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultan (National Bank Cricket Arena 2:00 PM)

1st Mar: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars (Pindi Cricket Stadium 7:00 PM)

3rd Mar: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United (Pindi Cricket Stadium 7:00 PM)

6th Mar: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators (Pindi Cricket Stadium 7:00 PM)

12th Mar: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars (Gaddafi Stadium 7:00 PM)

Squad

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Haider Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Mir Hamza, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Irfan Khan Niazi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar.