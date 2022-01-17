Karachi Kings’ Head Coach Moores reach Pakistan ahead of PSL 7

KARACHI: Karachi Kings, the most followed franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), escalated their preparations for the forthcoming PSL 7, head coach Peter Moores also joined the Kings’ training camp today (Monday).

The Kings’ players will train in the National Bank Stadium for the second day in a row, as head coach Moores and assistant head coach Brown have joined the training camp to boost up preparations for the forthcoming PSL 7.

Umaid Asif, the Kings’ all-rounder, is set to join the camp today. Whereas, Kings’ President – Wasim Akram will monitor the performances of the players.

Yesterday, Pakistan’s star players including Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, and Sharjeel Khan also attended the first training camp of the Kings under the supervision of Akram.

Taking to Twitter, Kings shared some snaps from the training session.

“KingsCamp is on! Local players have started joining in and the preparations for HBL PSL 7 are now gaining momentum. President Karachi Kings Wasim Akram is also present at the camp,” the Twitter post read.

Kings will take on defending champions Multan Sultans in the opening match of the PSL 7 on January 27 at National Stadium Karachi.