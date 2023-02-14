Karachi Kings have received a huge boost to the squad as James Vince has reached Pakistan ahead of his team’s season opener against Peshawar Zalmi at National Bank Cricket Arena tonight.

The Englishman reached Jinnah International Airport late last night during the opening game between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

The batter arrives in Karachi on the back of a successful campaign in UAE’s ILT20 for the Gulf Giants, leading his squad to the inaugural title on Sunday.

James Vince was selected by the Karachi Kings in the diamond category of this season’s PSL draft. The hard-hitter is expected to shoulder the middle-overs burden for the Kings, especially with Babar Azam no longer there to play the anchor role.

Karachi Kings however will have to release the batter in the latter stages of this year’s competition (their 7th, 8th and 9th match) after he was named in England’s ODI squad for the Bangladesh series.

The 2020 champions acquired the services of Adam Rossington as a partial replacement for Vince to cover for his absence.

Whether the Englishman takes the field for Karachi mere 24 hours after arriving in Pakistan, remains to be seen.

Karachi Kings will raise the curtain on their season tonight against Zalmi at 7:00 PM.