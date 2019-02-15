Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by 7 runs

Dubai

Karachi Kings defeated Multan Sultans by 7 runs in the Pakistan Super League match played in Dubai on Friday.

Pressure mounted on the Multan Sultans in their first Pakistan Super League match in Dubai on Friday, as they chased a steep 184-run target set by the Karachi Kings.

Kings bowlers kept things tight from the start, with the required run-rate quickly mounting for Sultans in the final overs.

Amir first picked up the wicket of TJ Moores for one run in the first over, whle 19-year-old slow left-armer Umer Khan struck next, dismissing Shan Masood for 20 with just 52 runs on the board for the Sultans in the eighth over.

Things appeared tough for Sultans before captain Shoaib Malik struck blistering boundaries, scoring 24 runs in just one over by Ravi Bopara.

But soon enough, desperation and confusion between the wickets claimed the wicket of Laurie Evans, who was run out for 49 in the 15th over. Shoaib Malik was caught at 52 while Andre Russel was dismissed for 9. Mohammad Amir bowled Afridi out in 18th over at a score of 14 runs, followed by Hammad Azam’s dismissal for 12.

Batting first, Karachi Kings had set a 184-run target. The opening duo of Babar Azam and Liam Livingstone put up a Kings record 157 for opening partnership. However, opening partnership was the sole highlight of the innings as Kings batsmen fell in quick succession.

Liam Livingston was the first to depart being dismissed after exceptional innings of 82. The next wicket to fall was Colin Ingarm (1), followed by Babar Azam on 77. Chris Green picked up his third wicket when skipper Imad Wasim was sent back to the pavilion for 4 runs.Junaid Khan picked up the wickets of Sikander Raza (4) and Mohammad Rizwan (1). Peshawar Zalmi will be taking on Quetta Gladiators.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp