Karachi Kings coach Arthur gives thumps up to Dubai wicket

Dubai

Amidst low scoring T20 matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), blame is put on the nature of the wicket but Karachi Kings head coach Mickey Arthur gave thumps up to the tracks used during the first round of matches at the Ring of Fire.

“It is a good wicket, it is different from one we have had here in Dubai,” Arthur, who is also in charge of the Pakistan national team, said in reply to a question after 27-run win for Kings over Lahore Qalandars on Monday.

“Good players play well on these wicket,” he opined at the post-match media briefing. “Players that do well on flat wickets against mediocre attack get exposed here, this is more like international standard, I am very happy with the standard of the wicket here,” he stressed.Talking about the team composition, he said: “We were very particular in our choices, we looked at the players we wanted, players who knew if they perform in PSL they have a gateway to other T20 tournaments in the world.”

The South African reckons the foreign recruits have looked extremely hungry for success so far in the third edition of the competition. “They (foreign recruits) have been extremely brilliant.”

He reckons that his team Karachi Kings was in good position after three wins in equal number of matches. “We are in good position now and we have played good cricket so far,” he enthused.

The Kings fielders have not only pulled off a couple of spectacular catches but have been sharp in outfield too. —AFP