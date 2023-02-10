Pakistan Observer will proudly continue to serve as a print media partner for the Karachi Kings for an 8th consecutive year.

The decision was announced after Pakistan Observer’s Editor-in-chief Mr Faisal Zahid Malik and Kings’ Chief Executive Officer Mr Tariq Wasi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend their partnership once again.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik also exchanged views about the upcoming season 8 of the Pakistan Super League with Kings’ owner and the Founder President of ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal.

Karachi Kings will hope for a bounceback year in PSL 8 after the disappointment of last year’s campaign behind them. After finishing last in PSL 7, the Kings geared for this year by trading away Babar Azam and reinstalling Imad Wasim as the team’s captain in his place.

Imad led Karachi to its only PSL title in 2020.

Karachi also bolstered its lineup with the additions of Matthew Wade, Haider Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting and the returning Shoaib Malik in an effort to regain their status as Kings of PSL.

They will face their former captain’s team, Peshawar Zalmi, in their PSL 8 opener at home on February 14th.

Other than Pakistan Observer, Karachi Kings also count PSO’s Carient Oil, Pepsi, TUC, Imtiaz Mart, BankIslami, and GFS Builders & Developers as some of their other sponsors.

Details about Karachi Kings in PSL 8 can be found here.