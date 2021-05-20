Karachi kid injured in lion attack; video goes viral

KARACHI – A child has suffered injuries after a pet lion attacked him in the Gulberg area of Karachi during the last week.

The wild animal was brought out by its owner at night for a walk when it jumped upon the kid standing beside the man holding chain of the lion.

CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral o

n social media, with people raising finger on the performance of the government departments as people have kept such animals at their homes.

The injured kid was immediately taken to a hospital by the neigbours after the attack.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation after the video went viral on social media. According to media reports, police have identified the street where the incident happened while no arrest has been made so far.

