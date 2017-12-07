Karachi Int’l Book Festival begins today

Staff Reporter

The 13th Karachi International Book Fair organised by the Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association (PPBSA) in collaboration with the National Book Foundation will begin on today (Dec 7) and close on Dec 11 at the Expo Centre.

The aim of fair is to promote the culture of education. This year KIBF has 330 stalls, and exhibitors from countries such as Turkey, Iran, India, Malaysia, France, the UK, China and Singapore would exhibit their books.

The objective of the exhibition is to provide students and general readers the kinds of book that they wanted to read.

