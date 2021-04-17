Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases to be handed over NICVD

The Sindh government has decided to hand over the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases to the National Institute of Cardiology (NICVD) and the TheSindh Health Department has sent a summary to the Chief Minister in this regard.

Prof. Nadeem Qamar, Executive Director, NICVD said that it has been decided to hand over the 170-bed Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases to the NICVD.

He said that a summary of making KIHD a satellite senator of nicvd has been sent to Sindh Chief Minister and as soon as the summary is approved and notification is issued, he will take over the management of Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases.

He said that Karachi Institute of Heart Disease is currently under the administration of Karachi Metropolitan Municipality but after the approval of the summary and issuance of notification, this institution will come under the administrative control of Sindh Government.

Nadeem Qamar said that KIHD would be technically handed over to Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD), but in practice KIHD would be managed by NICVD.