Karachi infrastructure badly affected by monsoon rainfall

Heavy showers disrupt flight operation

After heavy rainfall in Karachi, the infrastructure of the metropolitan city has been badly affected.

Thursday’s moderate to heavy showers played havoc while low-lying areas of the city are still flooded with rainwater. Gadap river in Karachi has been overflowed, while three people fled in the Lath river. As per details, water level in the Malir river is continuously rising. While rescue teams have saved four people from the river. On the other hand, Met department has predicted rain in different parts of the country. In next 24 hours, monsoon winds will enter the country.

Rain is expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Islamabad and Murree. Heavy rain and thundershower is expected in Balochistan.

On the other hand heavy rainfall in the port city has disrupted flight operations at Karachi International airport.

According to details, four domestic flights from Karachi airport have been delayed due to torrential rains in the port city.

A PIA flight heading towards Karachi airport from Quetta was diverted to Multan due to heavy downpour, while Sukkur-bound flight PK-536 from Jinnah International airport was suspended. A PIA flight PK-537 coming to Karachi from Sukkur was also suspended due to inclement weather conditions. Meanwhile, an Islamabad-bound flight of private airlines has been delayed from the Karachi airport.