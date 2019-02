Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has greeted the Karachi chief of the Islami Jamiat e Talaba and his colleagues on organizing the annual convention of the IJT Karachi.

He was talking to the organizers of the moot during his visit there along with the JI Karachi chief Muhammad Husain Mehnati.

Liaqat Baloch said the IJT had played a great role in the promotion of the Islamic thought and the Pakistan ideology among the youth against the secular, socialist and western views. —INP

