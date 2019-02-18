Karachi-Hyderabad high-speed train

ADDRESSING a ceremony at Hyderabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Saturday, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad announced to launch a high-speed train between Karachi and Hyderabad, which indeed is big news for people who regularly travel between the two cities.

The distance between Karachi and Hyderabad is about one hundred and fifty kms and if a high-speed train is plied on it, the travel time will significantly reduce for the convenience of daily commuters. This indeed would be a progressive initiative on the part of Pakistan Railways and given the commitment with which Sheikh Rasheed is working, we are confident that the idea of high-speed train between the two cities will soon be turned into a reality. After its successful implementation between Hyderabad and Karachi, high-speed trains can also be plied between other major cities of the country. It is also time to give due focus to the revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR). There are also Supreme Court’s orders on the revival of the KCR and both the Sindh government and Pakistan Railways need to work in close collaboration to address the long pending hiccups that are coming in the way of execution of the project, which if implemented, will greatly help change the entire landscape of the provincial capital besides averting massive traffic congestion on the roads.

Share on: WhatsApp