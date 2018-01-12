Karachi to host first Pakistan International Film Festival

Staff Reporter

The inception of ‘Pakistan International Film Festival’ is a result of Karachi Film Society’s desire to make the Pakistan film industry part of the global arena.

These views were shared at a press conference hosted by the Karachi Film Society to announce the first Pakistan International Film Festival, scheduled from March 29th, 2018 to April 1st, 2018 here on Thursday.

She said, “I am very proud to be part of such a dedicated team. This festival will definitely create opportunities for new filmmakers to showcase their work to enthusiastic viewers and professionals across the globe. I hope that this collective effort will grow in the years to come.”

PIFF is an initiative of Karachi Film Society, a non-profit parent body of PIFF established by the most accomplished people in their respective fields including Dr Ishrat Husain (former Governor State Bank of Pakistan), Ms Ameena Saiyid (CEO OUP), former Senator Javed Jabbar (writer, producer, former Information Minister), Sirajuddin Aziz (CEO Habib Metropolitan Bank), Jamil Baig (CEO Nueplex Cinemas), Ms Ronak Lakhani (Chairperson SOP), Ms Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy (Oscar winning director/producer), Ms. Sayeeda Leghari (Managing Director, Chairperson, Pepsi Sukkur Beverages (Pvt. Ltd.) and Ms Sultana Siddiqui (recipient of President’s Pride of Performance Award, founder and president of HUM Network Ltd and Karachi Film Society.

Another important aspect of this festival will be to hold workshops for young aspiring filmmakers where they can learn the craft from renowned mentors.