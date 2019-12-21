Karachi hit-man killed in encounter: Rangers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

An alleged hit-man who had established a “reign of terror” in several areas of Karachi was shot dead on Saturday in an “encounter” with law enforcement agencies, a Rangers spokesperson said.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary force and police jointly conducted a raid in Manghopir area on a tip-off about the presence of criminal elements. The alleged gangster opened fire on law enforcers when they reached the area and got killed in the ensuing encounter. The spokesperson said that following the encounter, the law enforcers arrested three accomplices — Abdullah Mehsud, Shairullah alias Sheena and Mohammed Sohail — in an injured state. Two of their accomplices managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness, he added.

The injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced Mehsud dead on arrival. Later on, the remaining two suspects were shifted to Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre for further treatment. Hospital sources said that one injured suspect, Sohail, who sustained bullet wounds on his face and left leg, was aged around 15 years. Shairullah, his associate, was injured on his right hand.