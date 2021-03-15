Karachi gets first ever bike-borne women traffic police

KARACHI – In a first, Karachi police appointed two lady traffic constables as patrol motorcycle riders in the city to keep an eye on traffic violations.

Samavia and Razia are the first to be part of the historic step that aims at empowering women in the country.

A special training was given to the women traffic officials before assigning them duties as patrolling bike riders.

Samavia has been working in District South while Razia has been performing duties in District East of Karachi.

Karachi Police Chief, Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, congratulated the two woman traffic police officials. He said that step was taken in line with the policy of Sindh Police woman’s empowerment.

Last year, Balocistan’s provincial capital Quetta had appointed the first ever female traffic police sergeant, Sobia Khan.