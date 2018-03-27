Karachi garbage woes

The city which was once known as the city of lights is now famous for its mounting heaps of garbage and filth. Despite extortion, targeted killing and terrorism that have afflicted Karachi over the decades but the city’s waste problem assumed dangerous proportions so much so that the World Bank ranked it amongst the ten worst cities in the world.

As the metropolis is producing tones of waste on a daily basis, the provincial government must look into the option of using it for revenue generation through recycling, creating compost and energy generation. Thus, it is both for the provincial and local governments to join hands so as to deal with issue on an urgent basis.

BABA FAIZ Via email

