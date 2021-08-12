Karachi: Five people dead as fire break out at home

Karachi: According to media reports, at least five people died in a fire that broke out overnight at their home in Karachi’s Mohammed Ali Society.

The incident happened at a home on Bahadurabad’s Miran Shah Road. According to fire department authorities, the fire consumed a home on the first level of a three-storey structure.

According to authorities, there were seven people in the home at the time of the tragedy. According to police enforcement, five of them were taken to a hospital while unconscious.

The deceased died of asphyxia as a result of a fire, according to hospital authorities. The victims ranged in age from 45 to 80 years old.

According to hospital authorities, the dead included Sultan Mirza 80 years old, Shazia 72 years old, Sabiha 78 years old, Farhat Mirza 60 years old, and Akbar 45 years old.

A short-circuit, according to rescue officials, caused the fatal fire.

According to reports, one of the fatalities, Farhat Mirza, was a professor at Jinnah Sindh Medical University.

According to the fire department, Sadiq Hussain, a member of the firefighting crew, was injured while putting out the fire. His situation, on the other hand, is no longer in jeopardy.

According to fire department authorities, the flame was put out with the assistance of three fire tenders.

According to the rescue personnel, firemen had difficulties evacuating the inhabitants due to the intensity of the fire.

“There was no way to go inside the house. Hence, we entered the house by breaking the fence to rescue the people,” said the rescue personnel.

Five of the inmates were reported to have lost consciousness as a result of the heavy smoke in their apartments, according to the rescue personnel. They said that the individuals who had passed out had been taken to the hospital.

