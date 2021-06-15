Karachi: First spell of monsoon rains expected this week

On Thursday and Friday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicts the first period of monsoon rains in Karachi.

Under the influence of a pre-monsoon system, Karachi may experience light to heavy rain after dust and thunderstorms from Thursday evening to Friday night, according to PMD.

From Wednesday to Saturday, moderate to heavy rain is forecast in various Sindh districts.

“Moist currents from the North Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in Sindh from June 16 and cause rains in several districts of Sindh, including Karachi. This is a pre-monsoon system that would result in light to moderate rain in Karachi from June 17 and 18, while moderate to heavy rains are expected in different cities and districts of the province from June 16 to 19, 2021,” said Karachi Met Director Sardar Sarfraz told The News.

On June 16-17, a dust/thunderstorm with rain is forecast in Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Ghotki districts, according to PMD’s weather warning.

Dust/thunderstorm with rain (with a few moderate to heavy rainfall, mainly in Dadu, Sukkur, and Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Hyderabad Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Thar, Badin, and Thatta districts) is forecast in all Sindh districts between the 17-19 June, according to the advice.

“Karachi may also receive moderate dust/thunderstorm rain on 17-18 June,” the weather advisory added.

According to PMD authorities, the pre-monsoon system is expected to relieve the heat in central and upper Sindh, while low-lying regions in Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Thar, Dadu, Sukkur, and Larkana districts may experience water logging/inundation owing to heavy rains on occasion.

“Loosely-structured huts and billboards may experience damage due to dust/windstorm,” PMD officials warned.

