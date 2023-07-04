Karachi – the city of lights – is facing a severe electricity crisis amidst the scorching heatwave, which triggered the protests across the city, a private news channel reported on Monday.

Following the end of Eid holidays, the electricity crisis escalated, causing load shedding of over 12 hours in certain areas and up to 16 hours in others.The residents of Gulistan-e-Johar, Malir, and other areas are facing regular power outages, meanwhile, the citizens of Azizabad, Mohammadi Colony, Garden, and Gulzar-e-Hijri area are also facing prolonged load shedding.

The electricity outages have compounded the woes of the public during the intense heatwave, subjecting them to severe inconvenience and discomfort.Meanwhile, protests have erupted in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ramswami, and Malir-15 against the electric company’s mismanagement, causing traffic jams in the affected areas for several hours.