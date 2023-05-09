Karachi Express fire: Probe team stops journalists from media coverage

The probe team has stopped the journalists from media coverage during an inspection of the affected coach of the Karachi Express passenger train after a fire incident which claimed seven lives. Karachi Express passenger train had caught fire in Khairpur in the wee hours of Thursday night, April 27, resulting in the death of seven passengers including three children.A probe team headed by a federal government inspector visited the Tando Masti railway station and inspected the affected coach. The team also inspected the railway track from Kathpal to Tando Masti railway stations.

During the inspection, the investigation team stopped the journalists from media coverage.According to Pakistan Railways authorities, the train travelling from Karachi to Lahore suddenly caught fire midway when one of the cabins started blazing near Tando Masti, Khairpur. In one such deadly train fire incident, at least seventy-three people reportedly dead and forty others were injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan in 2019.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place. A Pakistan Railways official confirmed that the fire was caused by an explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire engulfed two other coaches as well.