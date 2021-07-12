Karachi experiences first monsoon rain, power outrage across city

Karachi has been greeted with its first monsoon rain on Monday after a short scorching heat period. Due to heavy rains, power was turned off in several parts of the city. Karachi-Electric (KE) said that it was keeping an eye on the issue.

Power outage reports received from parts of Karachi. We are monitoring the situation and will keep updating this space as we have more information. — KE (@KElectricPk) July 12, 2021

Earlier, Karachi Met Director Sardar Sarfaraz informed that the city’s first monsoon rains were expected between July 15 and 17.

The head of the Met Office had predicted moderate rain in the city next week. During the first spell, he predicted that Karachi will get 10-22 mm of rain.

Low winds struck the northwest Bay of Bengal on July 11 and humid monsoon winds will reach Pakistan through Gujrat, according to meteorological experts.

The Met Office had predicted that clouds will fall in Tharparkar and the adjacent regions on July 12.

Met Office predicted that Karachi may get light rain on July 12 before the first monsoon period officially starts.

Malir, Landhi, II Chundrigar Road and its surrounding areas, Steel Town, Yaseenabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Numaish, Old City Area, Gadap, University Road, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar are among the city’s areas that got rainfall, according to sources.

For the next two hours, Karachi may see a combination of heavy and light rain, according to the Met Department.

Meanwhile, despite the city’s rains, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said that aircraft operations at Jinnah International Airport are regular.

According to the report, orders have been made to tie up the mall aircraft as a precautionary step to safeguard them from mishaps.

The first monsoon rains hit portions of the nation on Monday, including the provincial capitals of Punjab and Sindh.

According to local media reports citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), thunderstorms and rainfall were recorded across the upper catchments of all major rivers, as well as Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, and Lahore Divisions.

