Karachi exams update as cyclone Biparjoy loses steam before hitting coastal areas

KARACHI – Authorities in the Sindh capital shared new updates about educational activities as Pakistan Meteorological Department said Cyclone Biparjoy has lost its strength.

A notification shared by the Karachi commissioner’s office said educational activities in the metropolis will start tomorrow as the threat of superstorm has now reduced significantly, and further notified that previous notification to cancel or reschedule exams has been recalled.

All educational activities and examinations will be resumed in all institutions of the port city by tomorrow (Saturday).

Meanwhile, gusty winds and high waves were witnessed near the coastline of Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall.

Earlier, civil and military authorities evacuated thousands of people from the coastal areas to safety ahead of the cyclone, however people started retuning to their homes in light of fresh weather updates.