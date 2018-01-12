Karachi Eat Festival to begins today

Three-day annual food festival “Karachi Eat Festival” will begin on Friday at Benazir Bhutto Park; bringing wide range of food varieties under one roof.

Organized by Cko Event Architecture, on first day the event will start at 4:30 P.M. and will continue till 10:00 P.M. On second and third days, the timings will be 12:00 (noon) to 10:00 P.M. Faisal Bank has sponsored the festival, said press release here on Thursday.

Karachi Eat Festival was geared up this year to offer mouth-watering dishes to Karachiites. Old favorites including The Pantry, Desi Gali, Wing It, Bond Street Waffles and Chapli Kabab House are returning this year.

Like previous years of Karachi Eat Festival, a huge turnout of food enthusiasts is expected at the event, the sponsors said.—APP

