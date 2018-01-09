Karachi Corps Commander visits Moin Khan Academy

Staff Reporter

Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza visited Moin Khan Academy, DHA. Corps Commander inaugurated the newly constructed Club House building. Club House is facilitated with indoor games with latest sports equipment. Corps Commander appreciated the DHA’s role in promoting sports activities in the City.

Later on, Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza was briefed on the available coaching facilities in the Academy. Corps Commander praised the Academy for providing such services.

On the occasion, renowned sports legends Javed Miandad, Moin Khan, Shoaib Muhammad, Jehangir Khan, Islah Uddin, Muhammad Shahid, Naseem Hameed and famous TV artist Fahad Mustafa were also present.