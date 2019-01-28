Karachi Commissioner suggests shifting of seven police stations

Staff Reporter

Commissioner has written a letter to the home secretary recommending the shifting of seven police stations from one district to another.

In the letter, Karachi commissioner argued that municipality, district council, union council and union committees worked in accordance with the territorial limits approved by the Election Commission of Pakistan. He, however, said that territorial jurisdictions of some police stations did not correspond with the jurisdiction of electoral units.

To rationalise this anomaly, the letter thus recommends that the Mubaina Town Police tation be transferred from Malir district to Korangi district and similarly, Khokrapar, Saudabad and Model Colony Police stations be transferred from Korangi district to Malir district. It also recommends that Bhitai Abad Police Post and Sachal Police station be placed in Malir Cantt limits.

In addition to this, the letter suggested that the area spanning railway line from Natha Khan Flyover to Malir Halt that currently falls under the jurisdiction of Shah Faisal Colony Police station, be placed under the Airport Police station jurisdiction.

Share on: WhatsApp