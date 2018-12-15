Karachi CNG stations reopen as gas supply restored

Sindh govt responsible for crisis: Vawda

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Compressed natural gas stations reopened in Karachi after six days as the government restored gas supply to CNG sector in Sindh on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan earlier announced the government had decided to resume gas supply to the CNG sector, almost a week since the crisis hit CNG stations in Karachi and left public transport in disarray.

“We held detailed talks with the CNG association earlier Saturday. I am pleased to announce that we will resume gas supply to the CNG sector at 8:00PM tonight,” the minister for petroleum told reporters in Karachi.

The minister said that a gas shortfall had led to the issue, adding that he visited the Sui Southern Gas Company, the supplier of gas in Sindh and Balochistan, and Pakistan Petroleum to ascertain the reason behind the shortage.

He added that domestic and commercial consumers throughout the country are the government’s top priority and they will face no loadshedding. Industries in Sindh will also face no gas loadshedding, Sarwar added.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Saturday blamed the Sindh government for the ongoing CNG crisis in the province, saying CNG is a provincial subject after the passage of the 18th Amendment.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said he opposed the constitutional amendment because of such crisis.

Vawda said the PTI government has nothing to do with the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the port city. He alleged the city government was damaging properties of PTI supporters on the pretext of the Supreme Court’s order.

He accused the authorities of indulging in unlawful acts and milking money under the guise of the court order.

The anti-encroachment operation is not being carried out in certain areas, he added.

He said those razing public properties were telling the people that they were paying the price of Naya Pakistan.

