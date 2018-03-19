Karachi clean-up deadline

ONCE called the city of lights is now known for its mounting heaps of garbage and filth. Many tragedies such as extortion, targeted killing and terrorism have afflicted Karachi over the decades but the city’s waste problem assumed dangerous proportions so much so that the World Bank ranked it amongst the ten worst cities in the world.

Much perturbed over the whole situation, the people of Karachi must have heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday when Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, who recently has taken very pertinent suo motu notices pertaining to civic problems, gave one week deadline to the authorities concerned to clean-up the city. Given the garbage and waste accumulated in the city over the years due to criminal negligence of relevant quarters, this appears to be a gigantic task yet we understand that at least on directions of the apex court, a process finally will be started to gradually restore clean look of the city that is also vital to save the people from different deadly diseases and protect the environment. Instead of shifting the onus to one another, it is both for the provincial and local governments to join hands while rising above political differences, expediency and develop a mechanism that ensures proper waste management of all the areas including the beach spots. For this the model of other cities such as Lahore and Rawalpindi may also be studied. We understand that waste collection and their disposal has been outsourced to four contractors in Karachi but as also noted by the apex court, it is also important that awareness is created amongst the citizenry on how and where to dispose of trash. As the metropolis is producing tones of waste on daily basis, the provincial government also needs to look into the option of using it for revenue generation through recycling, creating compost and energy generation as is the case in most of the European countries where resources are optimally utilised for benefit of the people.

