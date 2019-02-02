Karachi city needs FTL

Through the column of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to express my serious concern about an important issue i.e. health. Food is basic need of every human being, which must be pure, hygienic and healthy. Consumers expect protection from hazards occurring along the entire food chain. Protection will only occur if all sectors in the chain operate in an integrated way, and food control systems address all stages of this chain. But 70% of the food in the market is polluted and 52% of mineral water available is unsafe for drinking.

Most food producers continue to use substandard raw material such as contaminated water and inferior food colours, flavours, fats and oils because there is weak implementation of laws and a virtually non-existent integrated legal framework for food safety. We can have a perfect life as we always want but it is impossible to think of it without health. In today’s world, no one is least bothered about his health and diet but it is one of the most valuable factors that can take us to success. And people need healthy food which contains ingredients essential for their physical growth and protection against diseases.

Health and diet is important in each and everyone’s life, especially teenagers’ life, who regularly consume unhealthy food remain prone to diseases. Such food satisfies the children’s hunger but doesn’t help them to grow strong. As a result, they become physically weak, their colour turns pale and they get mentally frail. People must need healthy food, which contains ingredients essential for their physical growth and protection against dioceses. Many restaurant staff preparing the food is not wearing gloves and hairnets, and the food is prepared in dirty kitchens infested with cockroaches.

KOMAL PERVAIZ AKHTER

Karachi

