Karachi, city of garbage

When it comes to garbage, Karachi is the king of the trash heaps. Garbage situation of Karachi is getting from bad to worse day by day. Open sewage drains and garbage dumps are giving rise to many harmful diseases. Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan but still there is no one to look after this city. Citizens of Karachi do not need to read about city’s sanitation situation in newspapers, they witness it in every street corner of the city. There is no Administration at all and because of this, citizens are really frustrated and they need some solution for this problem. Karachi needs serious attention and it is also a matter of great concern for higher authorities. Sindh government should look into the matter and take some proper steps to make Karachi clean and beautiful

SYED ANAS

Karachi

