Karachi by-polls today

Staff Reporter

The by-election to the Sindh Assembly seat PS-94 will be held on Sunday (today). The seat had fallen vacant after the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) lawmaker Muhammad Wajahat, who won the seat in the general elections, 2018. In this regard, several political parties and prominent among those MQM-P and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) have increased political activities to acquire public’s support in the PS-94 which is located in the district limits of Korangi. Moreover, MQM-P organised a rally on the last day of election campaign.

MQM-P’s leader Amir Khan sarcastically advised political rivals to not struggle by saying that his party’s candidate would be victorious with a decisive margin.

Share on: WhatsApp