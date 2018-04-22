One of the largest cities in the world, Karachi is home to more than 21.2 million people; it’s always hustling and bustling with people from all around the country. I have been living in Karachi for more than 38 years, that’s pretty much my whole life. I work in a small school in Defence as an Admin. The work pays fine. I am able to send my children to school and I manage to keep the kitchen running but by the end of the day I am exhausted and usually cannot spend enough time with my family.

How does one manage when you spend more than 5 hours every day on the road travelling? Coming from Malir Cantt to Defence and then back to Malir Cantt drains the last ounce of energy left in me. My day usually starts with me waking up at 5:00 am, I leave home for work by 6 and walk half an hour to the nearest bus station. Once on the bus, the real ordeal begins. The bus is usually crowded so you are lucky if you find a seat. The bumps and uneven roads on the way keep me wide awake throughout.

There are no bus stops and I am forced to stand in the middle of the road if I want to get on the bus on time. If I choose a safer place to stand, the bus won’t wait for me. The state of Karachi buses saddens me, probably because I spend half my day in them. The glass from the widows are usually broken, the seats are uncomfortable, the stench inside sometimes can be unbearable and the fitness of most of these buses is highly questionable. I can’t imagine what women travellers have to go through.

MINA MEERZA

Via email

