Karachi board to change intermediate exams schedule

KARACHI – As hundreds and thousands of students were forced to appear in board exams amid scorching heat, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has suggested a rescheduling of annual examinations.

The annual examinations of intermediate annually occurred in May and June across Pakistan, including Karachi. However, the provincial authorities mulled changing the dates of the annual examination in the wake of heat waves.

Lately, the Chairman of Intermediate Board Karachi, Prof. Saeeduddin sent a letter to provincial authorities, proposing to shift the annual examinations from the next year.

In the letter to Sindh Education Minister, the chairman board stressed dire urgency to shift the exam dates from June to April, as the temperature remains moderate in the early months as compared to June. He said the extreme weather makes it challenging for students and administrators to conduct examinations.

He called on authorities to approve the rescheduling of examinations in their upcoming meeting.

The development comes as the annual intermediate examinations started today in Karachi and across the region, and will continue for the next full month.