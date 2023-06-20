The Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has announced the revised dates schedule for postponed exams.

According to the details, the exam originally scheduled for June 14 has been rescheduled and will now take place on June 19. Similarly, the exam initially planned for June 15 has been postponed to June 20, while the exam scheduled for June 16 will now be held on June 21. This decision was made in response to the potential threat posed by an approaching cyclone, which warranted the need for caution and ensuring the security of all students. Moreover, the practical exams will now set to commence between June 20 to July 20.

The Chairman of the Karachi Intermediate Board emphasized the importance of student safety as a top priority, stating that any potential risks or hazards must be mitigated to ensure a conducive environment for examination.