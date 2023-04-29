Karachi board makes new announcement about admit cards of 9th class students

KARACHI – Board of Secondary Education, Karachi has made a crucial announcement about the admit cards of students for the annual exams 2023.

Examinations Supervisor, Habibullah Suhag announced that students in ninth grade will get their admit cards online this time.

The admit cards for ninth-graders will be made available online for all state-run and private schools affiliated with the Board, as per the instructions of the Chairman Board of Secondary Education Karachi.

Officials also announced that the school administration can download the admit cards by using school code to log in to the official web portal of the board – online.bsek.edu.pk.

In case of any queries, students or schools can approach BSEK coordinator Asif Ali at 03452067858.

Meanwhile, the admit cards of private candidates will be sent to residential addresses.