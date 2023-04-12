Karachi board announces matric exam schedule

KARACHI – Board of Secondary Education Karachi on Wednesday announced the schedule for the secondary school certificate (SSC) Part II examination in the provincial capital.

As per the schedule, the exams will commence on May 8 after which the board has completed all preparations while surveillance teams have been formed to deal with the cheating mafia.

Students with science group exams will appear in the morning shift while Art and Humanities group will give exams in the evening. Admit cards will be dispatched to the residential address of the private candidates, while regular candidates can get hard copies of their roll number slips from their educational institutions.

In recent developments, the education boards of Sindh turned down the Sindh government’s move to outsource the entire examination system to a third-party organisation.