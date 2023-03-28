Karachi Board announces inter part 1 Pre-Medical Group results

KARACHI – Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Tuesday announced the results for the Intermediate Part-I pre-medical group results.

The candidates can check the results here https://biek.edu.pk/default.asp

At least 26,422 candidates registered themselves in pre-medical exams while 25,786 candidates appeared in the examination.

More than 12,00 candidates passed all six papers, 4.3k candidates passed five subjects, 3.2K candidates passed four papers, and 2,500 candidates passed three papers.

The Board officials released Inter Part I (Pre-Med) results after delay of months.