Karachi blast is conspiracy of enemy against Pakistan: CM Punjab Hamza

Lahore: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of life and property in the Karachi blast, which killed one person while at least twelve others were injured on Monday.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz called it a ‘conspiracy’ of the enemy and an attempt to create instability in the beloved homeland.

کراچی دھماکے میں ہونے والا جانی و مالی نقصان قابل افسوس ہے، یہ دھماکا دشمن کی جانب سے وطن عزیز میں عدم استحکام پیدا کرنے کی سازش ہے ۔اتحاد و اتفاق سے ہی ایسے واقعات کی روک تھام ممکن ہے، دشمن کے عزائم ناکام بنانے کے لئے سب کو سیاست سے بالاتر ہو کر ملک کا سوچنا ہو گا۔ — Hamza Shahbaz Sharif (@HamzaSS) May 16, 2022

Underlining the need to keep Pakistan first, the newly-appointed Chief Minister urged everyone “to think of the country beyond politics”.

Karachi blast

On Monday evening, a blast ripped through the Kharadar area of Karachi, leaving one woman dead and as many as a dozen people, including a police officer, injured.

The Rangers personnel reached the site of the incident. The injured were to a nearby hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that the sound of the blast could be heard in faraway areas, while blazing fire could be seen as people started running here and there in a panic.

The fire brigade reached the site of the incident and doused the flame. A police mobile was damaged in the blast as well.

The development comes four days after an improvised explosive device blast in the Saddar area, which also killed one person dead and 13 injured.