Karachi being cleansed of encroachments

ANTI-encroachment drive is moving ahead successfully and

credit for this definitely goes firstly to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on whose orders the operation is being carried out and secondly the Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar for taking it forward steadfastly and relentlessly without taking any political pressure.

The success of the drive can be gauged from the fact that its scope has been expanded to all the districts of the provincial capital and encroachments either shops or shades are being removed without any discrimination. In fact encroachments and land mafia exist in all parts of the country but the situation is far serious in Karachi and this is the reason that the Supreme Court gave special directions to purge the city of this menace. We understand that this will also help address many other problems of the city including that relating to sanitation and traffic. Therefore it is important that all the political parties fully support the drive and it must continue till the task is fully achieved. It is a matter of satisfaction that the residential places and buildings are not being touched in the ongoing drive. Also addressing a news conference Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar also made it categorically clear that they would neither demolish any residential building in the metropolis nor would they let anyone do so. The Mayor is absolutely right in saying if someone is to be nabbed, the ones who issued NOCs for illegal construction of houses should be held. Indeed this is the way forward to check the growth of illegal housing societies. Depriving the people of their abodes and shelter they have purchased after spending their hard earned money will not be the right course to pursue but in future such a mechanism needs to be evolved that illegal housing societies do not crop up either in Karachi or any other city. Action against the illegal housing societies should be started before they actually start developing the land. Once the people purchase land and construct their houses in such societies, it becomes difficult to deprive the people of their abodes. As also promised by Mayor Karachi, we expect that those whose shops were demolished will also be fully compensated so that they could again start earning their livelihoods for their families.

