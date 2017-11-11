Karachi becomes attractive destination for foreign investors

Karachi

Commissioner Karachi, Ijaz Ahmed Khan, has said that Karachi has become an attractive destination for foreign investor due to efforts of the government.

This he said in meeting with a delegation of the Canadian High Commission in Islamabad lead by Lincoln Camea at his office here on Friday, said a statement.

Ms.Sameena Ikhalq and Alex Stewart were also the part of delegation. The Commissioner Karachi said that investors can made investment in Karachi without any fears and government will provide every possible facility and assistance.

Both side also discussed the matters of bilateral interest during the meeting. Ijaz Ahmed Khan apprised the delegation about the measures taken by the Sindh government for the uplift of the masses of the province.

The Commissioner said that the city law in order situation has restored. He said that many foreign investors have express their interest to invest in various sectors. Karachi is the commercial hub of the country and the international sports activities are being restored, he said adding that this illustrate the confidence of international community over the government polices and measures.

The Canadian delegation lauded the steps taken by the Sindh Government for the socio-economic uplift of the people.—APP