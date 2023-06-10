Karachi-based doctor Kapotaqkhy Chanchala crowned Miss Pakistan Universal 2023

A Pakistani physician shows the potential to make it as a successful model and she ended up crowned as Miss Pakistan Universal 2023.

Beauty pageant competitions are held across the globe that judge models based on their physical appearance, personality, talent, and overall presentation. As per the format, models showcase their beauty, poise, and skills in several categories.

Following the global trend, Pakistan has also been announcing its Miss Pakistan every year for the last 2 decades. Last month, Pakistan Universal 2023 competition was held in the country’s cultural capital Lahore.

At least six recipients of the title competed for the title whereas two other title holders did not show up for the event.

Winners of different categories of Miss Pakistan

Miss Pakistan Universal 2023 won by Dr Kapotaqkhy Chanchala

Miss Pakistan Global 2023 won by Warda Muneeb Rao

Miss Trans Pakistan 2023 won by Alina Khan

Ms. Pakistan World 2023 won by Shafina Shah from the UK

Ms Pakistan Universe 2023 won by Beenish George

Mrs Pakistan World 2023 won by Fatima Fakhar

To the surprise of many people who focused on the show, a Karachi-based doctor Dr. Kapotaqkhy Chanchala has won the Miss Universe Pakistan 2023. The graduate of Agha Khan University who served at various medical facilities is currently serving in Liaquat National Hospital, Karachi.

Courtesy: kapotaqkhy/Instagram

Sharing her experience with a local news outlet, the physician-turned-model sheds light on her unusual name, Kapotaqkhy. She called her name the creativity of his father who was a journalist by profession.

Recalling days of the past, she called modeling a fantasy for her. She called Dr. Shafaq Akhter, former Miss Pakistan Universal 2022, an inspiration for her. Despite raking in accolades in the showbiz industry, Kapotaqkhy said she is following her dream to be a neurosurgeon.