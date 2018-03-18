Karachi back to life; credit goes to DG Rangers, EUSP awards

MY deepest regrets to readers for such long absence and not feeding them with social life of Karachi, a city which is much more different from what it was until a couple of years ago. It is back to its exciting life, sleek limousines could be seen on main thoroughfare even at dead of nights, a thought beyond imagination until some time before.

Movie houses, and restaurants are crowded with people who now heave a sigh of relief for being at liberty to move at their own convenience. No more threats of firing, gang-wars, car and cell phone snatching. The latter, street crime, I mean, does persist but in much lesser intensity. Credit for all this goes to DG Ranger Maj General Mohammad Saeed, the smart and sharp chap in uniform, who knows what is his job, and attaches highest priority to restoring peace and sanity in a scene, known as wild world till not long before.

A number of events took place during the week, two of them being most important and spectacular—the product exhibition of Bangla Desh held at a local hotel by the country’s deputy high commissioner Noor-e-Helal Saifur Rehman, was indeed a laudable effort at projecting his country to the brotherly people of Pakistan. That the exhibition was held in Karachi on Sunday, and followed by savory lunch, drew a lovely response from businessmen, traders, diplomats, and media houses. In his speech Noor-e-Helal highlighted the efforts his government has been making to promote its exports. Jute remains a major item, textile, saris for ladies, bangles, spices, medicines, and whatever Bangladesh has been producing and selling to the world and for its domestic consumption, were on display. It was a great effort for which lot of input must had gone into. Full marks to Noor-e-Helal, a very unassuming diplomat, humble and hospitable.

Then, off course, we can never forget the ever smiling, and amiable personality of reputed businessman Kalim Farooqui, and his charming wife Shaheena. He is a garden lover, and wins prices; first or second in annual flower shows almost every year. His huge house of 6000 square yards has a lovely and colorful garden, tastefully decorated with flowerbeds of all kinds, local and foreign. One feels tremendous joy in enjoying snacks and dinners there. He holds annual party with the advent of spring and draws large number of friends, and fans. This time too it was a grand party on 3rd of March (this report may be belated but I have already regretted for my ineffiency.

But the limelight of the entire week was stolen by no one else than enterprising former PIA officer and now a front rank business, who is also a philanthropist, Aziz Memon, an old and reliable friend, a man of words and deep commitments. He held his annual dinner of English Speaking Union (EUSP) this time at the spacious lawns of Kalim Faqooqui’s defence society residence where Sindh Governor was the chief guest, a lovely man, smiling and jovial, pleasing personality. The most important and somewhat surprising item on the evening agenda was the conferment of the life-time awards for eminent hotelier and gem of a gentleman Byram D Avari who with his wife Goshpi won laurels for Pakistan, not once but twice in Asian Games at Bangkok in 1978 and in Bombay in 1982 in Yachtin, And their hotel Avaari Towers on Fatima Jinnah Road has that brand mark in its swimming pool.

They worked wonders. Pakistan at best used to win golds in hockey aur sometime in athletic or boxing, but successively Byram and Goshpi flew the Pakistan flag high in the world with their monumental achievement. Aziz Memon as president of the English Speaking Union utilized the great occasion to present the couple with lifetime achievement awards. Likewise Abdul Kader Jaffer whose father, late Mr Ahmed E H Jaffer had founded the EUSP for better communication between Pakistan and Britain, longtime friend, too was conferred life time achievement award for his yeomen services to his father’s legacy.

After the death of Mr jaffer, Kader kept alive his efforts, and headed the organisation for long time. Aziz Memon could never ignore the tremendous contributions of Byram’s or Kader’s fathers and in his speech paid them eloquent tributes, reminding the guests how great the two personalities were. He could not hide it from invitees that late Mr Dinshajee Aavari founded Beach Luxury hotel in the marshy lands near the sea, and against the advices of many, succeeded in building great project which remains there in all its glory.

Governor Sindh Muhammd Zubair assured the EUSP organizers of all his support for their annual congress they plan to hold it in Karachi next year. He said he was proud that Karachi is back to almost normal, and some major investors were now awaiting opportune time to locate their businesses and industry in Karachi, which off course is the hub of Pakistan economy, and can never lose its importance as the commercial capital of the country. The function was attended, among others by consuls general of France, Qatar, Bangladesh, acting consul general of Japan, Qatar, Bahrein, the new consul general of Turkey and many more. It was an unforgettable evening, credit going to Aziz Memon and Kalim Farooqui.

