Karachi: At least three killed in Baldia factory fire

KARACHI – At least three people have died after a fire erupted at a thread factory in Baldia Town of Sindh capital city on Wednesday.

Rescue officials told the media that the fire broke out on the third floor of the thread factory in Baldia Sector 5 area of Karachi on Wednesday night and engulfed the entire building.

With the help of four fire brigade vehicles and a snorkel, fire was brought under control after five to six hours and three bodies recovered.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Kazim, Fayyaz and Sher Ali.

On September 11, 2012, more than 260 workers were burnt alive in a factory in Karachi’s Baldia Town.