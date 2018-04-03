It has observed that media is frequently using the word “Karachi & Sindh”. However, that is creating misunderstanding between the people of Sindh (people of Karachi & people of rest of Sindh. Unfortunately, this practice is continued after dissolution of One Unit and declaration of Karachi as capital of Sindh in 1969-70.
It is undeniable fact the city which is provincial capital and rest of the province cannot be counted separate. If such thing is justified, can we say: ‘Lahore & Punjab’, ‘Quetta & Balochistan’, ‘Peshawar & KP’, ‘Islamabad & Pakistan’? I appeal to the media please do not write “Karachi & Sindh” in future. However, if emphasis is given to Karachi on some matter, they can use “Sindh including Karachi”
MOHAMMAD KHAN SIAL
Karachi
Karachi and Sindh
