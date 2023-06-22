LAHORE – Pakistan’s economic hub Karachi is on the bottom of the list of most livable cities on the globe.

The port city has been ranked at 169 in the list of 173 cities selected for assessing on more than 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: healthcare, education, stability, infrastructure and environment.

Only one Asian city Osaka (Japan) has managed to get entry in the list of top 10 most livable cities in 2023 after getting score equal to Auckland (New Zealand).

The Economist Intelligence Unit, a sister organization to The Economist has ranked Vienna (Austria) as the top most livable city in 2023 followed by Copenhagen (Denmark). The city of dreams has top the list of EIU Global Livability Index for the second consecutive year.

Melbourne and Sydney (Australia) have been ranked at third and fourth place.

Vancouver (Canada) has been ranked at 5th place, Zurich (Switzerland) 6th, Calgary (Canada) and Geneva (Switzerland) 7th, Toronto (Canada) 9th and Osaka (Japan) and Auckland (New Zealand) have been ranked at 10th place.

Karachi has managed to surpass only four cities in the score calculated on the basis of significant factors. Out of these, three cities are in Africa and the fourth one is war torn Syrian city Damascus.

Of 10 cities on the bottom of the list, Douala (Cameroon) has been ranked at 164, war torn Kyiv (Ukraine) 165, Harare (Zimbabwe) and Dhaka (Bangladesh) 166, Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea) 168, Karachi (Pakistan) 169, Lagos (Nigeria) 170, Algiers (Algeria) 171, Tripoli (Libya) 172 and Damascus (Syria) has been ranked at the last 173 place.