Karachi: A killing field?

I write this letter with quite a heavy heart, as I recently came across a news report which provided me with a gut-wrenching feeling – all in all. According to the piece that has been published by ‘The News International” on the 26th of April titled, Karachi becoming a killing field for newborn girls, stated that, “from January 2017 to April 2018, Edhi Foundation and Chhipa Welfare Organisation have found 345 new born babies dumped in garbage in Karachi only and 99 percent of them were girls.”

This number is a huge one, but why would anyone look into this matter, as for most of us it is not even an issue to be considered; who will understand that incidents like these threaten our very existence, they make our grounds tremble and the space for us to even breathe keeps on shrinking. Who is going to be held accountable for all the children who have been killed by the very monsters that we were once told to be aware of in our childhood? Indeed, all of it appears true now and this ghost of viciousness still haunts us all.

SAMAN RIZWAN

Rawalpindi

