The emergency helpline Rescue 1122 in Karachi grapples with an overwhelming challenge as an astonishing 93 percent of the calls it receives are either fraudulent or completely unrelated to emergencies, posing grave obstacles for those in genuine life-threatening situations.

The surge in fake and inconsequential calls has created a distressing scenario, hindering the prompt response that is critical for addressing legitimate emergencies in Pakistan’s largest city.

Expressing deep concern, Abid Naveed, the CEO of Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services, has raised alarming red flags regarding the “irresponsible conduct” exhibited by the public, gravely impeding the seamless operation of the emergency medical aid and patient evacuation service across Sindh.

Amidst an average daily influx of 14,000 to 15,000 calls, a mere fraction of around 1,000 calls prove to be authentic emergencies, leaving an overwhelming 93 percent of callers to disrupt the service, he added.