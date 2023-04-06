New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has suffered a huge blow with their limited-overs captain Kane Williamson likely out of the ODI World Cup in India due to a knee injury.

Williamson picked up the injury while fielding for Gujrat Titans in the Indian Premier League with his knee appearing to buckle under him while attempting a catch. The batter then returned to his native country where scans confirmed that he had torn his Anterior Cruciate Ligament or ACL.

ACL injuries require surgery and often take 9 to 10 months to fully heal meaning a return for Williamson before the October/November tournament.

Naturally, it’s disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab, Williamson was quoted as saying through a press release.

It’s going to take some time, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible, the statement added.

Losing Kane Williamson for the 2023 ODI World Cup is a huge blow for the Kiwis who have made the final of the last two tournaments under his guidance.

The 32-year-old’s 6,554 ODI runs have mostly come in crucial situations.

Tim Southee, who already captains the Blackcaps in test cricket, is the likeliest option to replace him if he is unavailable while Tom Latham, who will lead the team against Pakistan, is also another player in the running.