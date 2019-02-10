‘Kamyab Jawan programme’

Prime Minister’s Youth Affairs has planned to develop a “Kamyab Jawan Program” in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

The program is meant to create 1 million job opportunities through SME sector which would economically empower youth. Abdual Rasheed, an official said that in this program SMEDA will find the top most business ventures in the local and international market.

SMEDA will also educate and facilitate the youth to provide training in development cycle, he informed. He further said that vocational and technical training will be given under SMEDA.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp