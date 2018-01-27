Advocate Kamran Murtaza backed by Asma Jehangir Group has been elected the vice-chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) .
Kamran Murtaza secured 13 votes whereas Chuadhry Ishtiaq A Khan, a Hamid Khan group supported candidate could secured 9 votes and lost the election.
Polling which started at 11:30 am continued till 12:00 hours in which out of total 23 members, 22 exercised their voting right held here in Supreme Court building. Farogh Naseem, a member of PBC due to some private work could not participated in the elections.—APP
Kamran Murtaza elected as Vice Chairman PBC
Advocate Kamran Murtaza backed by Asma Jehangir Group has been elected the vice-chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) .