Kamran Murtaza elected as Vice Chairman PBC

Advocate Kamran Murtaza backed by Asma Jehangir Group has been elected the vice-chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) .

Kamran Murtaza secured 13 votes whereas Chuadhry Ishtiaq A Khan, a Hamid Khan group supported candidate could secured 9 votes and lost the election.

Polling which started at 11:30 am continued till 12:00 hours in which out of total 23 members, 22 exercised their voting right held here in Supreme Court building. Farogh Naseem, a member of PBC due to some private work could not participated in the elections.—APP

